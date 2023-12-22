Bill could interfere with Chick-fil-A’s long-standing policy to close Sundays

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2023 at 3:08 am

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require restaurants in rest stops throughout the state to be open seven days a week. That could potentially force some Chick-fil-A locations along state highways to drop a longstanding policy of closing on Sundays for religious reasons. The bill introduced last week was prompted by a redevelopment project underway on the New York State Thruway Authority’s twenty-seven service areas. Lawmaker Tony Simone said the bill is meant to give travelers a variety of food options at rest stops, rather than an effort to eventually push Chick-fil-A out. Email and phone messages left for Chick-fil-A spokespeople were not immediately returned.

Some conservative lawmakers, meanwhile, rallied behind the company. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed a bill in 2019 in defense of Chick-fil-A and religious freedom.

Go Back