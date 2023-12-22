Former Coffee City mayor wanted for record tampering

Posted/updated on: December 22, 2023 at 3:08 am

COFFEE CITY – Henderson County Sheriff’s Department said that Frank Serrato, former mayor of Coffee City is wanted for tampering with government records. According to our news partner KETK, also wanted along with Serrato on the same charge is former Coffee City police officer Lonnie Hicks. Serrato resigned from the mayor’s office August of last year. In September of this year, the police department was dissolved and its Chief Of Police JohnJay Portillo was arrested.



Henderson County Sheiff Botie Hillhouse also confirmed that former Coffee City Police officers 39-year-old Jarrod Michael Sieck and 40-year-old Christopher Andrew Witzel were also arrested for tampering with government records. Both men were released after posting bond.

