North Texas driver hit pedestrian and kept driving

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2023 at 4:20 pm

DALLAS – The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that a pedestrian who was hit by a car Saturday night in Dallas crashed through its windshield — ending up in the passenger seat — as the driver continued his journey until reaching a Jack in the Box parking lot in White Settlement. When police were called to the scene around 11 p.m. Saturday they found the victim in the passenger seat, according to the news release. Paramedics were called to the scene, but the victim was already dead, police said. The driver of the gray Kia Forte, 31-year-old Nester Lujuan Flores, told officers he thought he’d hit an animal somewhere between Dallas and White Settlement, the news release states.

Investigators said in an update Sunday that investigators in Dallas County determined that Flores hit the pedestrian on a service road in Dallas. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, which is taking over the case, said the crash happened on the Interstate 30 service road near Cockrell Hill Road. There, according to White Settlement police, Dallas County authorities found human remains they believe are the result of the crash. Investigators with White Settlement police believe Flores drove 38 miles with his windshield broken and a dead body in his passenger seat. Flores was seemingly unaware that a person was dead inside his car, police said. The victim’s name will be released after the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has notified next-of-kin. Police have not said if they believe Flores was impaired at the time, though a person who called 911 said the driver was slumped over the steering wheel and the car having “extensive front end, hood and windshield damage,” according to the news release. Investigators said it appears Flores actually arrived at the Jack in the Box in the 8700 block of the I-30 restaurant service road, about 8 miles west of downtown Fort Worth, sometime between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. according to the release.

