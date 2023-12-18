Colonial Hills Baptist Church reopens its sanctuary

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2023 at 4:20 pm

TYLER – After having its sanctuary closed for nearly a year, Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler reopened their sanctuary Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, on Christmas Eve 2022, a busted water heater flooded the church and the church had to hold services elsewhere. For the Colonial Hills congregation, this has been in the church gymnasium while repairs were being done. Sunday, after 51 weeks, parishioners returned to worship in the cleaned-up and renovated sanctuary.



Pastor Jason White said, “What a privilege it is to get to be with them and worship, but just the opportunity to be able to do it in a great space that has been updated and renovated.” White added that Dec. 17 runs deep in church history, “I was told that the church had experienced a fire, back in the 80’s, and the very first Sunday that they came back after it was rebuilt was also on December 17th of 1989, and then here we are on December 17th of 2023.”

