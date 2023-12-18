Today is Monday December 18, 2023
Two injured in Longview shooting

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2023 at 6:11 pm
2 injured in Longview shootingLONGVIEW – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department say a man and a women were injured in a shooting incident Sunday morning in Longview. According to our news partner KETK, officers say that 45-year-old Shelly M. Cantrell had been in the leg by Charles W. Rogers, her boyfriend. In Cantrell’s vehicle authorities, found an unnamed man with a gunshot wound to the head. Both were sent to a local hospital for emergency treatment and are in stable condition. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is continuing the investigation into the case.



