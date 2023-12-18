Appeals panel says power generators cannot be sued by consumers

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2023 at 4:20 pm

AUSTIN – Large power generators in Texas scored a huge, multibillion-dollar defense victory Thursday when a Houston appeals court ruled that wrongful death, personal injury and property damage cases against the generators have “no basis in law or fact.” A three-justice panel of the 1st Court of Appeals in Houston ruled that “Texas does not currently recognize a legal duty owed by wholesale power generators to retail customers to provide continuous electricity to the electric grid, and ultimately to the retail customers, under the allegations pleaded here by the retail customers.” The decision, according to legal experts, will lead to the dismissal of power generators such as Luminant, NRG, Exelon and Sempra Energy Resources from hundreds of lawsuits filed by those impacted by Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, which blasted unprecedented sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation across Texas for more than four days and led to scores of deaths due to power outages.

Thursday’s ruling is a huge blow to thousands of victims and their families who filed lawsuits claiming negligence and gross negligence by hundreds of energy companies for failing to winterize and maintain their equipment, failing to supply electricity to the power grid by not securing adequate fuel supply and failing to properly train workers to ensure against the generator outages that occurred during the winter storm. The wrongful death, personal injury and property damage lawsuits were consolidated for pretrial purposes into a multidistrict litigation before Harris County District Judge Sylvia Matthews, who dismissed plaintiffs’ allegations of tortious interference with a contract and civil conspiracy but allowed the negligence claims to move forward to trial. Matthews then selected five bellwether cases that were a representative cross section of the hundreds of cases filed. Attorneys representing the power generators filed a mandamus petition with the Houston Court of Appeals arguing that Matthews abused her discretion in not dismissing the negligence charges.

