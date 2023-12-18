Today is Monday December 18, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Wednesday”s Uncle Fester could be getting his own spinoff

Posted/updated on: December 18, 2023 at 1:51 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix/Vlad Cioplea

While the streaming service is officially mum, Bloomberg reports Netflix is exploring a spinoff from its blockbuster hit Wednesday, centering on the title character's goofy Uncle Fester.

Saturday Night Live vet Fred Armisen played the character in the show, which became one of Netflix's biggest hits and has been renewed for a second season.

The business site explains a potential project is in its earliest stages, and would depend on cast schedules and deals for the players. However, Bloomberg says Netflix is "eager" to create a "pipeline" of Addams Family-based shows, in hopes of potentially having another Wednesday on its hands.

So too is Wednesday co-producer, Amazon-owned MGM, which holds the rights to cartoonist Charles Addams' creepy, kooky and altogether ooky family.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC