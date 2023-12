Police responds to Copeland Road shooting

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2023 at 11:19 pm

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK Tyler Police responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Copeland Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to Tyler PD, a man was loading his car onto a trailer when someone on Tech Plaza shot at him. It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting at this time. Tyler PD are on the scene investigating and traffic was blocked off for a time.

