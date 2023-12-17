Today is Sunday December 17, 2023
Three bystanders injured as police fatally shot armed man

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2023 at 4:02 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Police in Texas are trying to determine who injured three bystanders as officers shot and killed a man who pointed a firearm at them at a bar in an Austin entertainment district. Police said three officers fired at the suspect, who was shot multiple times late Saturday night. Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson said they were still trying to determine who shot the bystanders. She said there were indications that the suspect also fired his gun. Henderson said an employee at the bar along Sixth Street had alerted police to a man with a firearm in the bar. Henderson said that when police approached him, he pulled out the firearm and pointed it at officers and bar patrons.



