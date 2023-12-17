Talks on border security grind on

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2023 at 3:59 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiators are rushing to reach a U.S. border security deal that would unlock President Joe Biden’s request for billions of dollars worth in military aid for Ukraine and national security. They are trying to wrap up a framework, and potentially vote, before senators leave town for the holiday recess. But that is deeply uncertain. The talks come as Donald Trump, the Republican presidential frontrunner in 2024, delivered alarming anti-immigrant remarks about “blood” purity over the weekend, echoing the Nazi slogans of the World War II. Speaking in the early-voting state of New Hampshire, Trump drew on words from Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kempf” as the former U.S. president berated Biden’s team over record numbers of migrants.

