No. 3 Purdue hands No. 1 Arizona first loss of season

Posted/updated on: December 17, 2023 at 4:44 am
ByABC News

INDIANAPOLIS — Fletcher Loyer tied a career high with 27 points, Braden Smith added 26 and No. 3 Purdue beat No. 1 Arizona 92-84 on Saturday.

Loyer was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers, and Smith was 4 of 7 while falling one point shy of his career high.

Zach Edey added 22 points and nine rebounds, with the 7-foot-4 All-American handling the middle while Smith and Loyer supplied the outside spark in the Indy Classic.

The Boilermakers (10-1) handed the Wildcats their first loss while defeating a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since beating Arizona 72-69 on Nov. 25, 2000, which also was played in Indianapolis.

Caleb Love scored 29 points, and Keshad Johnson added 24 for the Wildcats (8-1). Oumar Ballo added 13 points.

The Boilermakers shot 54% while the Wildcats shot 52%. Purdue held a 32-26 rebounding edge. Each team had 13 turnovers.

The Boilermakers led 67-52 before the Wildcats answered with an 11-0 run to close the deficit to 67-63.

Loyer scored 18 and Smith 14 in the first half to help the Boilermakers take a 49-38 halftime lead. Each team shot 57% in the first half.

With the game tied at 30-all, Loyer sank two consecutive 3-pointers to start a 9-0 run.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.



