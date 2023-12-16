Today is Saturday December 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Harrison County asking for donations after deputy loses house in fire

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2023 at 5:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Harrison County asking for donations after deputy loses house in fireHARRISON COUNTY — A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his family reportedly lost their house to a fire, according to our news partner KETK. “Tragedy struck the HCSO family this morning when Deputy Maguire woke up to his home on fire. Unfortunately, ESD crews did all they could but the structure and its contents were a total loss. We’re asking for your prayers during this family’s time of need,” said the sheriff’s office. The Texas Municipal Police Association shared a fundraiser that was made for the Maguire family. The association said the family of nine, lost everything including their Christmas gifts. “Your donations will help them rebuild and provide some comfort during the holiday season,” said the TMPA. Click here to donate.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC