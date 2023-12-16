Harrison County asking for donations after deputy loses house in fire

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2023 at 5:06 pm

HARRISON COUNTY — A Harrison County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his family reportedly lost their house to a fire, according to our news partner KETK. “Tragedy struck the HCSO family this morning when Deputy Maguire woke up to his home on fire. Unfortunately, ESD crews did all they could but the structure and its contents were a total loss. We’re asking for your prayers during this family’s time of need,” said the sheriff’s office. The Texas Municipal Police Association shared a fundraiser that was made for the Maguire family. The association said the family of nine, lost everything including their Christmas gifts. “Your donations will help them rebuild and provide some comfort during the holiday season,” said the TMPA. Click here to donate.

