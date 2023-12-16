Alex Jones offers to pay families $55 million over school shooting conspiracy

AUSTIN (AP) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ latest bankruptcy plan would pay Sandy Hook families a minimum total of $55 million over 10 years. That’s a fraction of the $1.5 billion awarded to the relatives in lawsuits against Jones for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting a hoax. The families, meanwhile, have filed their own proposal seeking to liquidate nearly all of Jones’ assets, including his media company Free Speech Systems, and give the proceeds to them and other creditors. The dueling plans were filed late Friday in bankruptcy court. Hearings scheduled for February will determine how much Jones will have to pay out. Twenty children and six educators were killed in the Connecticut school shooting.

