Latino Democrats shift from quiet concern to open opposition in border talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — At first, prominent Democratic Latinos in Congress quietly raised concerns about negotiations between the Biden administration and a group of senators over border security and asylum restrictions. Now, some of those Latino lawmakers are helping to lead the open opposition. Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California has been on the phone constantly with administration officials, as has New Mexico Democrat Ben Ray Luján to make their views known. But President Joe Biden is reaching for a border deal as part of its $110 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs. The White House and the Senate leadership is pushing hard to strike a deal by year’s end. Talks are expected to continue over the weekend.



