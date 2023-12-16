Cavaliers’ Darius Garland, Evan Mobley both out weeks

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2023 at 7:32 am

ByBRIAN WINDHORST AND ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be short-handed for a while, with point guard Darius Garland and center Evan Mobley both set to miss multiple weeks.

Garland fractured his jaw in a collision with Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis on Thursday and is expected to miss four weeks after surgery next week. Mobley will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Mobley, who is averaging 16 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game, will have a loose body removed from the knee, sources told ESPN. He is one of three players averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds and 55% shooting this season along with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Domantas Sabonis, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He had missed four straight games because of the knee after missing only three games last season. The Cavaliers are 1-3 without Mobley this season.

Garland’s injury happened early in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 116-107 victory. Garland went to the locker room for evaluation but returned to the game, playing most of the second half and finishing with 19 points and three assists. The severity of the injury was determined Friday.

Garland is averaging 20.7 points and 5.9 assists per game this season.

The injuries are a blow to the Cavaliers, who are a disappointing 13-12 and on a three-game losing streak after dropping two games in Boston this week to the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics.

The Cavaliers are thin at guard as backup point guard Ricky Rubio has been away from the team all season focusing on his mental health and Ty Jerome has missed most of the season with a high ankle sprain.

Go Back