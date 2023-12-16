Titans’ Teair Tart cut after effort, attitude issues, source confirms

December 16, 2023

By TURRON DAVENPORT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans are waiving defensive tackle Teair Tart because of issues with his effort and attitude, a team source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

The issues hit a breaking point after the Titans’ 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Monday when it was concluded, according to team sources, that there were problems with the effort he played with in the game. The limited playing time had frustrated Tart, who was hoping to secure a long-term deal in free agency this offseason.

Tart played 30 of Tennessee’s 69 defensive snaps against Miami. For the season, Tart had played 332 snaps (47%), with 21 tackles and one sack in 11 games.

“There’s no secret that Teair’s contract’s up after this year,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said last month. “I told him that, ‘For you and your family, both things can happen. You can play well and you can help the team, and you can play well and help your family.'”

Tart, a fourth-year veteran, signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out Florida International in 2020. Last offseason, Tennessee placed a second-round tender valued at $4.3 million on Tart.

NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky first reported the Titans were moving on from Tart.

