Suns’ Bradley Beal sprains ankle in latest injury setback

Posted/updated on: December 16, 2023 at 7:26 am

ByABC News

PHOENIX — Suns guard Bradley Beal suffered a sprained right ankle during the first quarter of Friday night’s 139-122 loss to the New York Knicks, the latest setback in what Phoenix coach Frank Vogel described as a “frustrating injury type of season for him.”

Beal, 30, hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter, but he landed on the foot of New York’s Donte DiVincenzo, who was called for a flagrant foul 1 because he didn’t allow Beal space to land.

Beal was on the ground for a few minutes, writhing in pain. He eventually got up to make his free throw, but went to the locker room and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Vogel said X-rays were negative.

Beal’s injury is another blow for the Suns’ All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Beal, which has played together for just one other game this season, and that was in Wednesday night’s loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Beal was playing in his sixth game this season on Friday. He has dealt with a sore back for much of the past two months. Durant and Booker have also missed time with various injuries.

“Injuries are a part of the game,” Vogel said. “I’m disappointed for him. You could see the disappointment on his face in the back. That’s my biggest concern, keeping him lifted. He’ll get back soon enough, but it’s been a frustrating injury type of season for him.”

Beal had six points against the Knicks before departing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back