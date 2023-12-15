Fort Worth man sentenced to 54 months for assaults on capitol officers

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2023 at 3:57 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News says a Fort Worth man was sentenced Wednesday to 54 months in prison for assaulting officers — including throwing a tabletop at them — during the beach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington D.C. Thomas John Ballard, 36, was arrested Aug. 10, 2021, by the FBI in Fort Worth and pleaded guilty July 12, 2023, to a felony offense of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. In addition to his prison term of four-plus years, a judge ordered Ballard to three years of supervised release, a restitution of $2,000 and a $100 special assessment, the release said. Court documents show Ballard joined a mob storming the Capitol, disrupting a joint session of the U.S. Congress counting the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Ballard, armed with a police baton, went to the Lower West Terrace and a tunnel area of the building about 3 p.m. “where some of the most violent conflict was inflicted on police officers on January 6,” the release said. He watched violent assaults against police in the tunnel unfold for more than an hour before he actively joined in, documents show. Ballard committed a “series of assaults” on the officers using a piece of metal scaffolding, several pieces of a wooden plank, and a metal pole, the release said. He also threw a tabletop, table leg, and other objects at them before assaulting them with the police baton. Thomas Ballard(FBI) After this, he pointed a flashing strobe light at the officers in an attempt to blind or distract them and threw a cup of an unknown liquid at the officers, the release said. He eventually left the tunnel and while still on Capitol grounds, gave an interview in which he was asked if he had gained access to the building. The release said he responded, “No. Not yet. They are holding pretty hard at the door.” When asked in the interview about the electoral vote, Ballard said, “From what I heard, they suspended it because they are a bunch of cowards. We scared ‘em off.”

