Texas homeowners are facing an insurance crisis

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2023 at 3:40 pm

HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports that insurance companies have for decades made a business out of protecting homeowners against unpredictable weather events, from hurricanes to wildfire to hail storms. Roger Newman, an insurance adjustor in Katy, says more often than not when his clients go to to file a claim with their insurance carrier they are discovering their policies are riddled with exclusions or high deductibles on certain types of weather events, a sharp break from the standard policies of the past. “I see it every day. Say a hail storm hits, it used to be a regular replacement cost but now they’ve added these cosmetic endorsements where they’ll argue there’s no structural damage,” he said. “But the damage isn’t always obvious, it may take 6 months to a year before the moisture starts penetrating. And by that point it might be too late to file a claim.”

A senior official at the Treasury Department, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the inquiry, said officials were concerned about a potential disruption to the home insurance market as carriers pull out of certain high-risk markets. Insurers have stopped selling new home insurance policies in Florida and California all together, saying they are no longer able to provide coverage under state insurance regulations that limit their ability to raise rates. Companies are not pulling out of Texas yet, but they are looking at further rate increases and limitations on what their home insurance policies will cover, said Rich Johnson, a spokesman for the Insurance Council of Texas, which represent carriers. “We’ve had multiple billion-dollar events already this year. At the same time inflation is driving up repair costs,” he said. “I don’t think there will be pull backs like California, but say you live in a certain area with high risk for hail your deductible might go up, or they might change what’s covered and what’s excluded.” Home insurance had been a fairly low-cost expense for decades, like life insurance something you paid for hoping you would never need. But after Hurricane Andrew struck Florida and Louisiana in 1992, racking up more than $25 billion in damages — a record at the time — insurance companies started to reassess their home insurance business, said Doug Heller, director of insurance at the Consumer Federation of America. “Private insurance is not competing for American homeowners who live in climate-impacted areas anymore,” Heller said. “We need to wrap our heads around the severity of the insurance crisis in America.”

