Today is Friday December 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Dominic West says Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ influenced season 6 of ‘The Crown’

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2023 at 3:20 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Netflix

Dominic West says he took inspiration from Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, for his performance in season 6 of The Crown.

In Spare, Prince Harry recounts the morning that his father, King Charles III, woke him up to tell him that his mother, Princess Diana, had died.

“Pa didn’t hug me,” Harry writes. “He wasn’t great at showing emotions under normal circumstances. But his hand did fall once more on my knee and he said, ‘It’s going to be okay.’”

West told Variety he considers Spare to be a “gift.”

“I bought it immediately, and I think it did slightly affect the way we played that key scene where he wakes Harry up,” West said.

West also said he tried for a more passionate version of the then-Prince Charles for the final season of the series, saying he felt it was truer to the character.

“I thought that was a more honest portrayal of him,” West said. “We had a very interesting discussion with someone who had witnessed him with his sons, and she did slightly put him right. She said, ‘What I saw was a closeness.’ And then, of course, Harry’s book comes out and we didn’t know what to think!”

All six seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC