Tyler man threatens hospital workers with grenade

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2023 at 1:52 pm

TYLER – A Rusk County man was arrested after officials said he threatened workers at UT Health hospital in Tyler with a “dummy” grenade. According our news partner KETK and Tyler PD, John Lambeth, 60 of Henderson, was visiting his wife who was a patient at the hospital Thursday afternoon. Lambeth allegedly said he was upset he couldn’t take his wife out for a smoke break and pulled out a grenade. Officials say he then threatened the hospital workers with it. Officials said the grenade was later found to be not functional and did not contain explosives. Lambeth left the hospital and was later arrested for misdemeanor hoax bombs and booked into the Smith County Jail.

