Today is Friday December 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler man threatens hospital workers with grenade

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2023 at 1:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler man threatens hospital workers with grenadeTYLER – A Rusk County man was arrested after officials said he threatened workers at UT Health hospital in Tyler with a “dummy” grenade. According our news partner KETK and Tyler PD, John Lambeth, 60 of Henderson, was visiting his wife who was a patient at the hospital Thursday afternoon. Lambeth allegedly said he was upset he couldn’t take his wife out for a smoke break and pulled out a grenade. Officials say he then threatened the hospital workers with it. Officials said the grenade was later found to be not functional and did not contain explosives. Lambeth left the hospital and was later arrested for misdemeanor hoax bombs and booked into the Smith County Jail.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC