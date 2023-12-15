Official trailer for Ava DuVernay’s latest film, ‘Origin,’ is here

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2023 at 1:39 pm

Neon

The official trailer for Ava DuVernay’s latest film, Origin, has arrived.

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor stars as author and Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson in a story about her investigation into the global phenomenon of caste. Along the way, Wilkerson experiences love, loss and the beauty of human resilience.

DuVernay wrote and directed the film, which is being distributed by Neon. It is inspired by The New York Times bestseller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, written by Wilkerson.

“You don’t escape trauma by ignoring it,” Ellis-Taylor says in the trailer. “You escape trauma by confronting it.”

The film features an all-star supporting cast, including Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Victoria Pedretti, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Audra McDonald and Nick Offerman.

Origin arrives in theaters January 19.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back