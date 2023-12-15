Today is Friday December 15, 2023
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2023 at 12:39 pm
Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
The CrownWilliam meets Kate and the queen ponders her legacy in the final episodes of the long-running series, which finishes its six-season run.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget: The highest-grossing stop motion animated film in history finally has a sequel. 

Max
Barbie: This Barbie is ready to watch the biggest movie of the year at home. Greta Gerwig’s summer blockbuster is now available to stream.

Apple TV+
The Family Plan: A secret assassin’s suburban life is upended in the new action-comedy film that is streaming now.

Paramount+
FinestkindJenna Ortega has the range. You can watch her give her all in this new film.

Prime Video
Reacher: And finally, watch season 2 of the series based on the popular Jack Reacher novels.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

