UT Health East Texas resumes all non-emergent surgeries

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2023 at 9:15 am

TYLER — In a release, UT Health East Texas announced on Wednesday that all non-emergent surgeries have resumed. UT Health East Texas said that their teams are working directly with patients who were affected by the ransomware attack to reschedule appointments and receive care. “We continue to make progress following last week’s restoration of our Epic electronic medical records and other clinical systems, with new systems coming back online daily. We sincerely regret the frustration this incident has caused many patients. Our teams continue working around the clock to restore access to all systems as quickly and safely as possible. While this process will take time, we look forward to sharing more progress soon.” – UT Health East Texas. They advise people to visit the Ardent Health website for updates on the ransomware attack.

Go Back