Americans agree that the 2024 election will be pivotal for democracy

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2023 at 4:20 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a politically polarized nation, Americans seem to agree on one issue underlying the 2024 elections — a worry over the state of democracy and how the outcome of the presidential contest will affect its future. They just disagree over who poses the threat. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 62% of adults say democracy in the U.S. could be at risk depending on who wins. That view is held by 72% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans, but for different reasons. President Joe Biden has warned about former President Donald Trump’s promises to seek retribution against opponents, while Trump says the federal charges against him show Biden has weaponized the government.



