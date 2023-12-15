Today is Friday December 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


What to know about abortion lawsuits being heard in US courts this week

Posted/updated on: December 15, 2023 at 4:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Courts in several states are hearing challenges to abortion bans this week. The highest-profile one came when the Texas Supreme Court ruled against a woman’s request for immediate permission to end a pregnancy fraught with complications and health risks. An Idaho court is also considering whether to allow to move forward a case over how exceptions to its abortion ban apply. A judge is weighing whether a trial is needed on a Wyoming challenge. The New Mexico Supreme Court is considering whether local governments can ban abortion. And in Arizona, the top court is determining whether an abortion ban older than the state is in effect.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC