Longview Compost Site closed after fire

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2023 at 3:50 pm

LONGVIEW – The City of Longview announced on Thursday morning that the Compost Site will be closed until further notice after a fire, according to our news colleagues at KETK. The Longview Fire Department responded, and officials said the fire is contained as of 7:30 a.m. The Compost Site is located at 202 Swinging Bridge Road.

