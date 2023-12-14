Today is Thursday December 14, 2023
Bull gets loose on tracks at Newark Penn Station, taken into custody

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2023 at 12:07 pm
A bull on the loose at New Jersey's Newark Penn Station train station. Credit: NJ Transit

(NEW YORK) -- Steer clear! A bull was spotted running along the tracks at New Jersey's Newark Penn Station train station Thursday morning, delaying trains for commuters heading into New York City.

New Jersey Transit said trains were experiencing up to 45-minute delays between Newark Penn Station and New York City due to the police activity.

The bull was first reported on the loose around 10:30 a.m.

By noon, the bull was taken into custody, New York ABC station WABC reported.

Commuter Jason Monticelli told WABC his train slowed down and the conductor pointed out the bull.

"It was just kinda trotting down the track," he said. "We were just trying to figure out where it came from."

 

 

