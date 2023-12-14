Some 2024 GOP hopefuls call for ‘compassion’ in Texas abortion case

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2023 at 7:09 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have called for “compassion” in the case of a woman whose health deteriorated as she unsuccessfully sought an abortion in Texas, but they stopped short of criticizing the state’s law. The comments from the 2024 Republican nominee longshots are the latest indication that the candidates see the politics surrounding abortion as fraught for the GOP after the Supreme Court’s reversal of constitutional protections for the procedure helped power Democrats to unexpectedly strong midterm performances. Both expressed sympathy for the woman, Kate Cox, at campaign events Tuesday but have previously signed abortion restrictions into law in their states.

