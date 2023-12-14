Texas backup QB Maalik Murphy to enter transfer portal

Posted/updated on: December 14, 2023 at 6:02 am

ByPETE THAMEL

Texas backup quarterback Maalik Murphy is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he told ESPN on Wednesday night.

Murphy said in a phone interview that he will not be with the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff, a decision he said was wrenching for him.

“I hate it, I hate it,” Murphy told ESPN. “I’m super invested in this team. Everything that we’ve done along the way and all the work we’ve put in together, it’s hard to walk away, especially at this point during the season.”

Murphy immediately will become one of the most sought-after players on the transfer portal market. He’s a redshirt freshman who’ll be immediately eligible and have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Murphy started a pair of home games for Texas this season, home wins over BYU and Kansas State, when starter Quinn Ewers was out because of an injury. Murphy threw for 477 yards and three touchdowns over the two games.

The move makes true freshman Arch Manning the backup quarterback for Texas’ postseason run.

Murphy said that given the time it will take for visits and to assure he finds the right spot for his future, it’s best for him to leave the Longhorns now.

He said that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian gave him the option to stay, and that he’s appreciative of that and everything Sarkisian did for him at Texas.

“It’s nothing against Texas at all,” Murphy said. “I’m doing this purely for me and my future. In my eyes, I’ll always be a Longhorn and a part of this great team.”

He added about Sarkisian: “I really appreciate Coach because of how accepting and helping he’s been along the way. As a player here, he’s been super helpful. It’ll definitely take me a long way. I’m glad I was able to be coached by him.”

Murphy said the decision to leave came down to “doing what’s best for my future” and said what he’s seeking is simple.

“A place where I can play,” he said when asked what he’s looking for in a school. “Continue to get better and continue to be around great people and great players. And just do what’s best for me and my career.”

While Ewers has yet to make an official decision on returning to Texas next season, the prevailing thought within his circle remains that he’ll return to Texas in 2024, as more starts and experience will help assure his long-term NFL potential.

“I just want to be in a position where I can play,” Murphy said. “I don’t want to be waiting around and see what happens or anything like that. I’d rather kick-start my career while I can.”

Go Back