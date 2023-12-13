Pedestrian dies in Big Sandy helping students board bus

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 5:17 pm

BIG SANDY, Texas – A pickup truck allegedly failed to stop for a school bus, resulting in the death of a woman at approximately 6:30 a.m. on US State Highway 155 near South Mulberry Road. DPS along with our news partner KETK reported that the woman was outside with a flashlight, assisting children in boarding the school bus. However, the driver of a pickup truck supposedly did not stop for the bus, which had its lights on and stop sign out, and ended up hitting her. The driver is reportedly facing charges and is currently being held in Upshur County Jail. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

