Tiffany Haddish announces new tell-all book, ﻿’I Curse You With Joy’

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 1:07 pm

Diversion Books

Tiffany Haddish is ready to share her side of the story.

She'll open up about the highs and lows of her personal life and entertainment career in a new tell-all book, slated for release in May.

I Curse You With Joy, a collection of essays and stories by Haddish, will delve into the lasting effects of her childhood trauma and the challenges of being a Black woman in entertainment, as well as the "bittersweet" reunion with her estranged father after nearly two decades apart.

"This book is me ... The good, the bad, the ugly and of course the funny," Haddish said. "The wig is off. I'm not wearing any makeup."

The book announcement follows the comedian's DUI arrest in Beverly Hills in November. She told Entertainment Tonight of the incident in which she apparently fell asleep at the wheel, "I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries."

"I'm so excited to share the rollercoaster of success that I've been on with my readers, and to show them that just because I'm famous, that doesn't mean I'm not human," Haddish told People. "I find the joy in the hardest things in life which you'll all be able to read about in this new book."

I Curse You With Joy will be released by Diversion Books on May 7. An accompanying audio version, read by Haddish, will be available for listening the same day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

