Former Coffee City Police Chief arrested

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 1:07 pm
Former Coffee City Police Chief arrestedHENDERSON COUNTY – Former chief of the now-defunct Coffee City Police Department was arrested on several charges on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, JohnJay Portillo, 51 of Houston, was charged with six counts of tampering with government records. According to online arrest records., each charge had a $150,000 bond totaling to $900,000. Records show Portillo bonded out of jail. The arresting agency was the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the warrants were issued by the 3rd District Court. The charges all share an offense date of April 12, 2021. Coffee City Council meeting minutes show that Portillo was sworn in on that date. Minutes show councilmembers asking Portillo about gaps in his resume and his businesses in Houston before administering his oath of office.



