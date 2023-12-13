For most Texas U.S. House members seeking reelection, 2024 is carefree

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 1:02 pm

WASHINGTON D.C. – Texas has 38 seats in the U.S. House. The Dallas Morning News says that nearly all will be filled by the same people after the next election. Of 35 incumbents seeking reelection, more than half drew no challenger in the March 5 primary. Those who do face a contested primary are all but assured of reelection once they secure the nomination because of the way the district boundaries have been drawn. Candidates had until Monday night to file. Of the 18 lawmakers who’ll skate through the primaries, only one faces a serious challenge from the other party. Nine of those 18 drew no opponent from the other party, either, so they’re already assured reelection before a single ballot is cast. That carefree list includes six Republicans and three Democrats, including one Dallas-area lawmaker: Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Terrell, faces no opponent in the primary or the fall as he seeks a fourth term.

Lawmakers from two nearby districts will get through the primaries untouched: Reps. Beth Van Duyne, an Irving Republican, and Marc Veasey, a Fort Worth Democrat. Both will face challengers from the other party in November. But that’s unlikely to keep them up at night, given the districts’ historical voting patterns and demographics. In Laredo, Rep. Henry Cuellar, one of the most conservative Democrats in Congress, escaped a primary challenge. Progressives gunned hard for him the last two elections, pouring millions into failed efforts to push him out. He’s unlikely to struggle in November. The only incumbent with a real race on his hands is Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the district “lean Democrat,” a step up from toss-up. But Republican Mayra Flores has run aggressively for months. She won a special election and served in Congress for a few months in 2022 in a different district before losing to Gonzalez that November.

Go Back