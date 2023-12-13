Beginning of shooting spree caught on video

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 1:02 pm

AUSTIN – KXAN-TV reports that multiple students and a school employee saw the start of a spree of violence in Austin last week, according to new court filings. Shane James, 34, the suspect connected with a deadly shooting spree in Austin and Bexar County, is accused of killing six people and injuring three others during a string of incidents on Dec. 5. James is facing ten charges, including multiple capital murder and aggravated assault charges, court records state. Austin Independent School District police officer Sgt. Val Barnes was leaving the Northeast Early College High School parking lot after visiting one of the officers stationed on the campus when he encountered James, according to a newly filed police affidavit. Barnes passed the baseball field and saw a man in the parking lot, and investigators said it appeared he alarmed suspected killer James. Barnes told investigators James pulled out a handgun and began firing at the 29-year veteran officer, according to the report.

Barnes told the investigator he realized he was shot and drove himself to a nearby EMS station for medical attention. According to the report, an Austin ISD employee was in their car, parked near Barnes. The employee told the investigator he heard what sounded like gunshots and saw a white male running away from the area where he’d heard the gunfire. The detectives said they learned several students on campus witnessed the shooting and recorded a portion of the aftermath using their phones, including a man with short dark hair in dark clothes running across the school parking lot and getting into a dark-colored Nissan Versa. Video surveillance from the only exterior camera that captured the shooting also showed the suspect running back to the Nissa Versa, getting in, and driving away, according to the report. Detectives later said in a press conference the following week that the videos did not show a license plate, and the descriptions from witnesses were only of the back of the shooter’s head. The detectives also said Sgt. Barnes self-evacuated for medical assistance and did not turn on his body camera or the camera in his vehicle.

