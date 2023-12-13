Today is Wednesday December 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Barbie’ leads the pack of 2024 Critics Choice Awards film nominations

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 10:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Warner Bros.

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards film nominations are here, and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie leads the pack with 18 nods.

This doubles the amount of Golden Globe nominations the film received on Monday, coming away with recognition in all the major categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress for star Margot Robbie and Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling’s portrayal of Ken. These 18 nominations break the all-time record for the most that any film has received in the entire 29-year history of the organization.

Oppenheimer and Poor Things tie for the second-most nominations with 13 each, followed closely by Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which earned 11.

The Critics Choice Awards are voted on by a group of broadcast, print and digital journalists. They don’t share crossover membership with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, though the televised ceremony does give its winners and nominees a platform as they contend with the rest of awards season.

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will air January 14 on The CW.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC