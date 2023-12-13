Supreme Court will hear a case that could undo Capitol riot charges

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 9:27 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it’ll hear appeals that could upend hundreds of charges stemming from the Capitol riot, including against ex-President Donald Trump. The justices agreed Wednesday to review an appellate ruling that revived a charge against three defendants from Texas, Massachusetts and New York accused of obstruction of an official proceeding. The charge refers to the disruption of Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory over Trump. That’s among four counts brought against Trump in special counsel Jack Smith’s case accusing the Republican ex-president of conspiring to overturn the election results. The obstruction charge has been brought against more than 300 defendants following the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

