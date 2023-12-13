Today is Wednesday December 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 9:27 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to take up a dispute over a medication used in the most common method of abortion in the United States. It’s the court’s first abortion case since it overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The justices Wednesday said they’ll hear appeals from the Biden administration and the New York-based maker of the drug mifepristone asking the court to reverse an appellate ruling that would cut off access to the drug through the mail and impose other restrictions, even in states where abortion remains legal. The case will be argued in the spring, with a decision likely by late June, in the middle of the 2024 presidential and congressional campaigns.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC