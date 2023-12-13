Tesla recalls two million vehicles over autopilot safety issue, government agency says

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 8:35 am

Brand new Tesla cars sit parked at a Tesla dealership on Oct. 18, 2023 in Corte Madera, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Tesla will recall about twp million cars over a safety issue tied to its autopilot system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

The company's autopilot system may put drivers at greater risk of an accident in certain situations, the NHTSA added.

The electric automaker will release a software update for the vehicles impacted next February, the agency said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back