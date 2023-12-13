Fair Plaza Parking Garage closed Sunday for maintenance

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 7:49 am

TYLER — The Fair Plaza Parking Garage at 208 S. College Ave. will be closed for maintenance on Sunday, Dec. 17. All vehicles must be removed from the parking garage by 5 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17. Vehicles not removed will be subject to towing. The Main Street Department is working with drivers who reserve spaces and need overnight parking. The parking garage will be power washed to prepare for the restriping of the parking spaces and directional arrows. It will reopen to the public on Monday, Dec. 18. Once the garage is dry, the restriping process will begin and individual levels will be closed one at a time to allow drivers to park on other levels during the project. “We are excited about this project as it will allow markings to be easily identifiable and create a safe environment for those parking in the garage,” said Main Street Director Amber Varona. The project is anticipated to take about a week.

