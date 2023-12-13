SWAT brings Christmas cheer by rappelling down side of hospital

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 7:49 am

LONGVIEW — Tuesday morning, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital employees and patients gathered out front for a Christmas event that had been paused for the last few years. According to our news partner KETK, Longview SWAT, including a Blue Santa, rappelled down the side of the hospital for all to see. “[It] brings the city together, shows the police department and fire can all work together and all make the city better,” said Lyle Potter, a Longview Police Department Patrol Officer. Fittingly named Operation Christmas Cheer, it’s a way to bring the holiday spirit to those who spend a lot of time in the hospital. Once they land, the SWAT team hands out gifts and candy canes. “This is the first time they’ve done it since 2019, so I think it’s especially important today,” said Todd Hancock, CEO of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System.

Hancock shares how it’s been a tradition for 15-20 years, but because of COVID and bad weather, it’s been a while since they last came together for the event. “Our police and our first responders come and show off their skills here in front of the children, especially those that are in the hospital,” said Hancock. They aim to spread the joy of the holiday season with every patient and other first responders.

“Really good to go to their elements and getting right there with them, so they can feel the meaning of Christmas just as well as we can out here,” said Potter.

Some community members also stopped by to watch Longview SWAT, cheer them on and enjoy hot cocoa and Christmas music, taking this opportunity to show young children how awesome their local superheroes truly are.

“It really underscores something that’s very important, that is that police are the good guys and I think it’s special for the kids to see that,” said Hancock.

