How rising prices kept inflation up last month

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 7:49 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — Held down by sinking gas prices, U.S. inflation was mostly unchanged last month. But underlying price pressures — from apartment rents, restaurant meals, auto insurance and many other services — remained stubbornly high. Last month’s inflation data arrived just a day before the Federal Reserve will end a two-day policy meeting and announce its latest decisions on interest rates. The Fed is expected on Wednesday to keep its key rate unchanged for the third straight time. Most economists expect the rate of price increases to keep slowing in the coming months. Though the decline could follow a bumpy path, inflation should fall much closer to the Fed’s 2% target by the end of 2024. Wages and rental prices, among other items, are now increasing more gradually.

Go Back