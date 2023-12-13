High school security guard pleads guilty to selling homemade bombs with teen accomplice after half-ton of explosives found

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 7:27 am

Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A high school security guard pleaded guilty to manufacturing, selling and mailing homemade explosives with a teenage accomplice after more than half a ton of explosive materials were recovered, authorities say.

Angelo Jackson Mendiver, the 27-year-old suspect from Bakersfield, California, had been working as a campus security supervisor at Arvin High School when, according to the United States Attorney’s Office from the Eastern District of California, Mendiver began conspiring to “fulfil transactions and send explosives in the mail to residents of other states.”

“Mendiver used an Instagram account to sell explosives and explosive materials and worked closely with a male juvenile Bakersfield high school student,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“On June 1, 2023, a federal search warrant executed at Mendiver’s residence resulted in the seizure of approximately 500 pounds of explosives and explosive materials,” authorities continued. “Agents seized another 500 pounds of explosives and explosive materials from the juvenile’s residence. At both residences, agents found other items used to make explosives.”

Officials say that in one Instagram message to the unnamed juvenile, Mendiver sent a photo of titanium salute -- an explosive mixture -- followed by two videos he took of homemade explosive devices that he had made and the statement that “homemade kills all consumer.”

Following an ongoing investigation, Mendiver, on Monday, ended up pleading guilty to conspiring to engage in manufacturing and dealing in explosive materials and mailing explosive devices, as well as making false statements to FBI agents, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

Mendiver is now scheduled to be sentenced on April 1, 2024 and, if convicted, he faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,00 fine for each count.

“The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The case against Mendiver is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Bakersfield Police Department.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back