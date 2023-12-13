Today is Wednesday December 13, 2023
Tax office closed due to water main breakage

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 4:43 am
Tax office closes early due to water main breakageSMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Tax Office has closed early after an employee noticed water outside the building. On Tuesday afternoon, Smith County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber reportedly noticed water coming up through the pavement in front of the tax office building on Front Street and notified the City of Tyler Water Utilities Department. The City said they shut off water to the Cotton Belt Building and Barber shut down the office for today, as one of the water mains had broken. The Lindale, Noonday and Troup substation tax offices remain open. The Cotton Belt Building is expected to reopen Wednesday morning, officials said.



