Today is Wednesday December 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Gregg County inmate found dead in cell

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 4:39 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Inmate found dead in cell at Gregg County North JailGREGG COUNTY — Gregg County authorities say there is no evidence of foul play in connection to the death of an inmate at their North Jail facility on Tuesday. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, jail staff were conducting observation floor walks when they saw a 64-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. “Jail staff along with jail medical staff began immediate lifesaving procedures,” the statement read. “The inmate was transported to a local hospital by EMS personnel where he was later pronounced dead.” The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office notified the Texas Commission on Jail Standards about the death. Per policy, the Texas Rangers were notified and are investigating. The inmate’s identity will be released after his next-of-kin has been informed.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC