Gregg County inmate found dead in cell

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 4:39 am

GREGG COUNTY — Gregg County authorities say there is no evidence of foul play in connection to the death of an inmate at their North Jail facility on Tuesday. According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, jail staff were conducting observation floor walks when they saw a 64-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. “Jail staff along with jail medical staff began immediate lifesaving procedures,” the statement read. “The inmate was transported to a local hospital by EMS personnel where he was later pronounced dead.” The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office notified the Texas Commission on Jail Standards about the death. Per policy, the Texas Rangers were notified and are investigating. The inmate’s identity will be released after his next-of-kin has been informed.

Go Back