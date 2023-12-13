Today is Wednesday December 13, 2023
City of Palestine announces water outage for Wednesday

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 4:31 am
City of Palestine announces water outage for WednesdayPALESTINE — The City of Palestine announced a water outage in some parts of the city for Wednesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, the water outage will occur on East Park Ave from Lakeview Ave to East Neches Street on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., or until repairs can be completed. Officials said if the public has any questions or concerns to contact public works at 903-731-8423.



