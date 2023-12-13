Today is Wednesday December 13, 2023
Washington, Williams each post double-doubles to help Texas Tech stave off Oral Roberts late

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2023 at 12:06 am
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Warren Washington scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Darrion Williams recorded his third double-double of the season, and Texas Tech fought off Oral Roberts for an 82-76 win on Tuesday night.

Williams scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds for Texas Tech (7-2), which won its 27th straight game at home against nonconference opponents. Kerwin Walton scored 17.

Jailen Bedford had 26 points and Kareem Thompson scored 21 for Oral Roberts (4-5) which has lost all five of its road games.

Washington made a layup with 3:20 remaining for a 77-66 Red Raiders lead which proved to be Texas Tech’s last field goal of the night. DeShang Weaver made a 3-pointer for ORU and Thompson made two foul shots to bring the Golden Eagles within 77-71 with 1:27 to go. Texas Tech proceeded to turn it over on its next three possessions, but Issac McBride missed two 3-point attempts — the second off an offensive rebound by Thompson – and Williams made a pair of foul shots with 32 seconds left to clinch it.

The Red Raiders led 38-34 at halftime. Texas Tech finished with a 48-29 rebounding advantage.

Oral Roberts heads to Oklahoma State for a Sunday game.

Texas Tech hosts Vanderbilt on Sunday.

