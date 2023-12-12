Today is Tuesday December 12, 2023
Kate Micucci reveals surprise lung cancer diagnosis

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2023 at 1:47 pm
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Kate Micucci, the comedian and actress who created and starred in Garfunkel and Oates, and guested on hits like Raising Hope and The Big Bang Theory, has revealed she underwent surgery for lung cancer after a "surprise" diagnosis.

"It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life," she said in a "Sick Tok" video from the hospital.

She added, "I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I'm all good."

Apparently, abnormal bloodwork sent her to specialists to root out the cause, and a scan of her body revealed a spot on her lung, according to Micucci's replies to concerned fans.

"It’s been a little bit of a trip and [I’ll] probably be moving slow for a few weeks but then I’ll be back at it," she continued, adding she was looking forward to getting back to painting.

"Why am I still talking?" she asks herself, before joking, "'Cause I'm on drugs!" as she flashes a thumbs-up.

The video closed by showing her slowly walking through the halls of the hospital, tugging along an IV pole, while she gave a thumbs-up and a "woo hoo" to the camera. She also commented on the artwork in the hospital, telling an attendee it's "pretty nice."

She displayed a still photo happily showing off a box of Frosted Flakes and a banana, courtesy of the hospital.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



