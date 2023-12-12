ERCOT CEO warning of winter blackout risk in Texas

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2023 at 1:42 pm

AUSTIN – The Houston Chronicle reports the U.S. power grid is becoming increasingly prone to blackout amid rising electricity demand and power plant closures, a group of power officials and executives, including Electric Reliability Council of Texas President Pablo Vegas, warned Monday. At an event hosted by the U.S. Energy Association, a trade group, Vegas said there simply wasn’t enough investment being put into developing the transmission lines, natural gas pipelines and other infrastructure upon which the power grid relies. “The reality is risk is increasing. We’re all seeing it,” he said. “If we do smart things with investments in resources, we can bring that bring that risk down. But we need to make smart decisions.” The warning comes almost two years after Winter Storm Uri knocked out power to millions of Texans, in the aftermath of which federal officials found the power sector had not done enough to keep up with a shift in power generation toward renewables along with a rise in extreme weather events.

Earlier this year Jim Robb, president of the North American Electric Reliability Corp., said the rapid expansion of wind and solar farms in recent years was already testing the limits of existing natural gas generation, which grid operators rely on to supply electricity when changes in weather causes renewable power loads to drop. “We’re having enough trouble keeping up with where we are right now, trying to balance the generation that’s retiring and the new additions that are coming on,” he said. ERCOT officials have taken steps to strengthen the Texas power grid’s resiliency over the past two years, including expanding demand response programs where customers get paid to reduce power and mapping out critical energy infrastructure to avoid shutting off power to those facilities, as happened during Uri, said Rudy Garza, CEO of CPS Energy in San Antonio. “Even if customers do see power go out, it’s going to be shorter periods of time off,” he said. “I don’t know we can do any more than (we’ve) done other than get steel in the ground, and that doesn’t happen overnight.”

Go Back