Today is Tuesday December 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview PD to host ceremony for new building

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2023 at 1:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview PD to host ceremony for new buildingLONGVIEW – According to a release from Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley, the Longview Police Department is dedicating and showing off its new building this Afternoon. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. And the public open house is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The festivities will take place at the new facility on South St. The new building is 3 stories tall, and over 68,000 square feet. To learn more about the building’s construction and view initial renderings, click here.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC