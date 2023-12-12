Longview PD to host ceremony for new building

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2023 at 1:41 pm

LONGVIEW – According to a release from Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley, the Longview Police Department is dedicating and showing off its new building this Afternoon. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. And the public open house is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The festivities will take place at the new facility on South St. The new building is 3 stories tall, and over 68,000 square feet. To learn more about the building’s construction and view initial renderings, click here.

